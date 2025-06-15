Elated BNP eyes election. What other parties say?

BNP and other like-minded parties have been elated since the London meeting, with focus shifted to the upcoming parliamentary election.

Leaders and activists are eagerly waiting for the return of the BNP acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, who has been in exile in London for years.

On the flip side, some parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), are dissatisfied to some extent. They are emerging as rivals to the BNP in the next election and afterwards.

On Friday, a meeting took place in London between chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. In a joint statement after the meeting, they announced that the election might be held in the week before Ramadan. It led to a visible shift in BNP leaders’ critical stance towards the chief adviser.