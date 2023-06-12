Attack on mayoral candidate: EC issues orders to arrest attackers

The election commission (EC) has issued an order to arrest people involved in the attack on Islami Anodolon’s mayoral candidate in the Barishal City Corporation (BCC) polls, Syed Faizul Karim. In addition to that, the law enforcement agencies have been asked to remain alert.
Election commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan said this while speaking to the newspersons at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Monday afternoon.
He said the attack on the Islami Andolon candidate was unwarranted. However, the overall election situation was peaceful, Ahsan Habib Khan added.
“We have asked to arrest the attackers first. After that stern legal action will be taken against them. No one will be spared in this case," the election commissioner said.
Earlier, Syed Fazlul Karim and several leaders and activists of his party sustained injuries in the sudden attack on Monday afternoon.
Later, the members of the Islami Andolon Bangladesh staged demonstration in protest of the attack on their mayoral candidate.