Attack on mayoral candidate: EC issues orders to arrest attackers

The election commission (EC) has issued an order to arrest people involved in the attack on Islami Anodolon’s mayoral candidate in the Barishal City Corporation (BCC) polls, Syed Faizul Karim. In addition to that, the law enforcement agencies have been asked to remain alert.

Election commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan said this while speaking to the newspersons at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Monday afternoon.