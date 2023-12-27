EC fines AL’s Bahauddin, Shambhu for breaching code of conduct

The Election Commission (EC) has fined two Awami League candidates and current lawmakers for breaching electoral code of conduct.

Cumilla-6 constituency’s ruling party candidate AKM Bahauddin was penalised Tk 100,000 and Barguna-1 seat’s Dhirendra Debnath (Shambhu) Tk 50,000 today. The two MPs were fined after they were summoned to the EC today.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal, election commissioners Mohammad Alamgir and Md Anisur Rahman heard the duo at Nirbachan Bhaban. The EC later took the decision to penalize the ruling party candidates.