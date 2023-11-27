Awami League fields candidates in alliance partners’ seats  

Ruling party Awami League has released a list of party nominations for 298 seats, excluding the two seats of Narayanganj in Dhaka and Kushtia.

Notably, the party has not allocated any seats for its allies, including long-time political associates from the last two parliamentary elections. This includes the seats of Jatiya Party's Raushan Ershad and GM Quader, as well as Workers Party's Rashed Khan Menon.

However, it's important to note that this is not the final nomination list for Awami League. The list is considered a part of the election preparation for the party alone, and as a result, the nominations for many individuals on this list may be subject to last-minute changes.