My speech has been ‘super edited,’ claims MP Nixon

The audio clip where independent MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon is heard swearing at an assistant commissioner (land) phoning Charbhadrasan upazila nirbahi officer has actually been ‘super edited,’ claimed the MP on Tuesday.

The audio clip has spread on social media.

The MP of Faridpur-4 constituency also claimed that he did not swear at the AC land in that way.

Mujibur Rahman has made the claims during a media conference at National Press Club today. The media conference was organised against the 'biased attitude and oppression of the Faridpur district administration' in the by-polls for the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan upazila parishad on Saturday.