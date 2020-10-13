My speech has been ‘super edited,’ claims MP Nixon

The audio clip where independent MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon is heard swearing at an assistant commissioner (land) phoning Charbhadrasan upazila nirbahi officer has actually been ‘super edited,’ claimed the MP on Tuesday.
The audio clip has spread on social media.
The MP of Faridpur-4 constituency also claimed that he did not swear at the AC land in that way.
Mujibur Rahman has made the claims during a media conference at National Press Club today. The media conference was organised against the 'biased attitude and oppression of the Faridpur district administration' in the by-polls for the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan upazila parishad on Saturday.
“A magistrate detained one of our activists for smoking at the polling centre grounds on the voting day. I informed the matter to the UNO over the phone. Everything that has been made viral except this is edited,” Mujibur Rahman told the conference.
The UNO, at the directives of the deputy commissioner, went to my residence in Bhanga around 10:00am on the day after the voting day. The UNO can’t go to my house within 48 hours of the elections. The deputy commissioner also has violated the code of conduct
The MP also claimed that conspirators have been spreading all the false allegations against him.
Earlier, MP Mujibur Rahman told Prothom Alo that he was aggrieved as the Bhanga assistant commissioner (land) misbehaved with him. He informed the matter to the UNO and the UNO told him that AC (land) was not picking up the phone. He then swore at the AC (land).
Claiming ‘good relations’ with Charbhadrasan UNO, Mujibur Rahman said, “My parliamentary constituency consists of three upazilas. There are two women UNOs in Charbhadrasan and Sadarpur upazilas while the Bhanga upazila has got a male UNO. My relations with them is like brothers and sisters. We have been jointly working for the development of the locality.”
The independent MP of Faridpur-4 constituency said the district administration on 27 September employed four magistrates for the by-elections that was held on Saturday. Why were 12 magistrates employed just before the day of voting? Is there any letter issued by the EC in this regard? Magistrates, accompanied by the BGB men, behaved belligerently in the areas where there were more voters of ‘boat symbol’, he said.
The MP, on the day of voting, allegedly threatened the assistant commissioner (land) for detaining a person who reportedly violated the electoral code of conduct.
Also issuing a warning to the DC, he said, “If I take my people in a movement against you, if I go with the leaders and activists, you won’t even get a chance to breathe.”
Regarding this, the MP said that people were aggrieved because of the actions of the magistrates. He went to quell the leaders and activists at the request of the administration.
Following this, chief election commissioner Nurul Huda today said independent MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon has violated the electoral code of conduct.
Mujibur Rahman claimed at the media conference that he did not violate any code of conduct.
