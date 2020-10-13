MP Nixon has violated law, says CEC Nurul Huda

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Nurul Huda has said independent MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon from Faridpur-4 constituency has violated the electoral code of conduct.
Action would be taken against him as he reportedly threatened the deputy commissioner and an assistant commissioner (land) of Faridpur over the arrest of his supporters during by-polls to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan upazila parishad.
The CEC was talking to newsmen at Nirbachan Bhaban (Election commission building) in Agargaon, Dhaka on Tuesday.
“We know there’s an allegation. We came to know about the reported incident immediately and discussed the matter with other commissioners (of the EC). We have finalised what to do. The decision would be sent within a day or two,” CEC Huda told newsperson in response to a question.
Of course, the behavior the MP showed during the election is unwarranted. He has violated the code of conduct. I can say, actions would be taken against him in accordance to the law
“Of course, the behavior the MP showed during the election is unwarranted. He has violated the code of conduct. I can say, actions would be taken against him in accordance to the law,” he added.
In response to another question whether there would be any lawsuit filed against MP Mujibur Rahman, the CEC said, “It would be if the law says so. We’re yet to take any decision about this.”
Addressing a rally on Saturday, MP Nixon said the deputy commissioner arrested the activists of ‘boat symbol’ and assaulted them with “12 magistrates” during the election.
Calling the deputy commissioner ‘a razakar’, the MP said, “Party leaders and activists were attacked by magistrates wherever they were found in only four unions.”
Issuing a warning to the DC, he said, “If I take my people in a movement against you, if I go with the leaders and activists, you won’t even get a chance to breathe.”
He also phoned Charbhadrasan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jasmine Sultana and threatened Bhanga upazila assistant commissioner (land).
The audio and video clips of the two incidents went viral on social media.
On Sunday, Faridpur district unit of Bangladesh Administration Service Association, a platform of BCS (admin) cadres, demanded action in this regard. A condemnation proposal was brought about in a meeting over the law and order situation in the district and the intervention of prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sought.
The MP allegedly threatened the assistant commissioner (land) for detaining a person who reportedly violated the electoral code of conduct.
Regarding this, MP Mujibur Rahman told Prothom Alo that he was aggrieved as the Bhanga assistant commissioner (land) misbehaved with him. He informed the matter to the UNO and the UNO told him that AC (land) was not answering he phone. He then swore at the AC (land).
Regarding his speeches about the deputy commissioner, the MP said that people were aggrieved because of the arrest of at least 10 of his leaders and activists, fining some, along with other incidents throughout the day. He used the swear words so that the people’s grievances did not take on greater proportions.
MP Mujibur Rahman lent his support to the ruling Awami League candidate and upazila AL general secretary Kawsar Hossain, who was elected chairman in the by-polls.
Deputy commissioner Atul Sarker said that his behavior violated etiquette. Such a speech is not expected from an MP.