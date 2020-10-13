MP Nixon has violated law, says CEC Nurul Huda

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Nurul Huda has said independent MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon from Faridpur-4 constituency has violated the electoral code of conduct.

Action would be taken against him as he reportedly threatened the deputy commissioner and an assistant commissioner (land) of Faridpur over the arrest of his supporters during by-polls to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan upazila parishad.

The CEC was talking to newsmen at Nirbachan Bhaban (Election commission building) in Agargaon, Dhaka on Tuesday.