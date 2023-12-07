Appeals against candidates declared valid

Some 141 more appeals were filed on Wednesday against the decisions of the returning officers taken during the verification of nomination papers for the 12th parliamentary elections.

The majority of these appeals seek to restore candidature, while some challenge the validity of candidates declared eligible. The deadline for filing the appeals ends on 9 December.

A total of three appeals were filed on Wednesday challenging the validity of the nomination papers of Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, former mayor and an independent candidate from the Barishal-5 constituency, Awami League candidate Enamul Haque from the Jashore-4 constituency and Mahmud Hasan, an independent candidate from the Mymensingh- 8 constituency.