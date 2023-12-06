Candidature of 57pc independent candidates cancelled

Candidature of 423 out of 747 independent candidates, who submitted papers to contest the 12th parliamentary elections, has been cancelled.

As such, some 57 per cent of the independent candidates has been dropped during the verification.

A total of 2,716 candidates submitted nomination papers in all the 300 constituencies across the country. However, nomination papers of 730 candidates were cancelled during the scrutiny.

Nomination papers of four Awami Legues and at least 30 Jatiya Party candidates were rejected during scrutiny.

The other rejected candidates are from other parties.