Our focus won’t be confined to India, US and China only: Sarjis

Jatiya Nagorik Committee chief coordinator Sarjis Alam has said, “We have to sharpen our vision. We have long been practising a foreign policy of saving ourselves. The new generation will now look more thoroughly at others from their position. Our focus will not be confined to the three countries – India, China and the USA. We will extend our vision up to the two American continents on either side of the Panama Canal through the Middle East and Gibraltar.”

The international relationship and diplomacy cell of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee organised a national dialogue at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies auditorium in the capital on Tuesday under the title, Rising Economy in Bay of Bengal areas: Role of youth in foreign policy”. Sarjis made those remarks while addressing this discussion.

He said Bangladesh will have to adopt a new foreign policy prioritising national interest following the July uprising.

Sarjis Alam further said, “If anyone wants to exert influence, we will make it clear to them that our approach towards them will be the same as they do. We are not dependent on anybody. We are mutually dependent only.”