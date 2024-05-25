We have no agenda to send political leaders, activists to jail: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said the miscreants must be punished for the sake of national and public interests and they have no agenda to send political leaders and activists to jail.

Obaidul Quader made the remarks while talking to the journalists after paying tributes to the national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam by placing wreaths at the poet’s grave near the central mosque of Dhaka University on Saturday marking the 125th birthday of the poet.