Suspension of Khaleda Zia’s sentence is a trick: Fakhrul

He underscored the significance of a movement to free Khaleda Zia, saying “Democracy and Khaleda Zia cannot be separated, rather they are synonymous, or the same. If Khaleda Zia is freed, democracy will be freed too, or vice versa.”

Regarding the prime minister’s recent trip to India, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir observed that the country’s existence is now at stake. “None of the deals that are being signed are in favour of Bangladesh.”

Making an earnest request to the government not to betray the nation, he said, “The foreign minister teaches us a lesson, says that we cannot differentiate between an agreement and an understanding. I would make just a single request – Please do not betray the country. Please refrain from signing any deals or negotiations that go against the people.”