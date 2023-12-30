People in euphoria over Shakib in election: BCB president

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan feels people are quite excited to have world’s best cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan in the election. He said, “People there (Magura) have gone crazy since Shakib started his campaign. I think almost everyone will vote for him.”

The BCB president made the remarks in response to a query from a newsperson at his residence in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab upazila on Friday. He is contesting the polls from the Kishoreganj-6 constituency as the Awami League nominated candidate. He has been elected the MP for three consecutive terms from this constituency. He is also the president of BCB.

Asked whether he is advising Shakib regarding how to sustain on the electoral field, Nazmul Hassan said, “Shakib has an extra advantage. He has both party votes and neutral votes. These neutral votes will be a plus point for Shakib. I believe, even those who are not directly involved in politics will go to the polling centres to vote for him.”