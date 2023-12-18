Shakib thinks turnout of voters the main challenge

Shakib will face four other contenders for the parliamentary seat. They are: Bangladesh Congress’ Kazi Rejaul Hossain, Jatiya Party’s Md Sirajus Sayefin, Bangladesh Nationalist Front’s KM Motasim Billa and Trinamool BNP’s Sanjay Kumar Roy.

Local stakeholders said none of these candidates is likely to pose any real challenge for Shakib as three parties except JaPa are new to voters.