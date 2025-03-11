Forces against July mass uprising running a shadow war: Mahfuj
Information and broadcast adviser Md Mahfuj Alam has said forces against the mass uprising have been running a shadow war.
In a Facebook on his verified account last night Mahfuj wrote that the government will show zero tolerance against terrorism and militancy.
Mahfuj wrote that a review meeting presided by the Chief Adviser on Sunday discussed issues such as taking action against repression of women and children, taking stern action against banned outfit and improving law and order situation of the country. A press conference followed by the meeting made an announcement that the government would take stringent measures. In line with the decision, criminals have been arrested in different places. The government is also active in conducting fair and speedy trials.
The meeting also discussed taking up a national programme for youth including creating over 100,000 jobs for them. A visible action would be taken about this decision soon, wrote Mahfuj.
The adviser also stressed that a coordinated action against militancy and terrorism has already been started.
Mahfuz Alam wrote in his post that the interim government is active and successful on various issues including controlling prices of essentials, arresting and trial of criminals, strengthening institutions and taking positive initiatives for the July martyrs and injured people. But the conflict between the forces of the mass uprising among the military-civilian bureaucracy, the business class and the media, vested-interest and bigotry; on the other hand, the gradual rise of forces opposing the mass uprising is putting the government in trouble.
Mahfuz Alam commented that the interim government is fighting a war against a powerful alliance that was defeated in the mass uprising.
“The government is fighting a war against a powerful local-foreign alliance that was defeated in the mass uprising. The groups with vested interest have risen up to destroy the unity of the uprising among the people and they are succeeding. It would be better not to have any confrontation among the army, political parties, and various forces of the uprising."
He said a war has been waged against the country and urged all to unite.
“We have to keep in mind that a war-like situation is prevailing in the country and that war is inflicted upon us from a place outside. A control room has been opened where daily and weekly programmes are launched and monitored. We have to unitedly fight against that war,” Mahfuj wrote.
Mahfuj also wrote that the election will take place on time.
“State reforms, trial pertaining to the massacre and looting, institutional reforms, democratic transition and so on is losing focus. Since the opportunity and aptitude to develop this country has been created during the tenure of this government, prescriptions for a rapid change of government are coming from outside the country. However, the elections will be held on time and based on the July Charter, visible progress will be made in state reforms in this country before the elections and murderers, rapists and looters will be tried," he added.