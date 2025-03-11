Forces against July mass uprising running a shadow war: Mahfuj

The meeting also discussed taking up a national programme for youth including creating over 100,000 jobs for them. A visible action would be taken about this decision soon, wrote Mahfuj.

The adviser also stressed that a coordinated action against militancy and terrorism has already been started.

Mahfuz Alam wrote in his post that the interim government is active and successful on various issues including controlling prices of essentials, arresting and trial of criminals, strengthening institutions and taking positive initiatives for the July martyrs and injured people. But the conflict between the forces of the mass uprising among the military-civilian bureaucracy, the business class and the media, vested-interest and bigotry; on the other hand, the gradual rise of forces opposing the mass uprising is putting the government in trouble.

Mahfuz Alam commented that the interim government is fighting a war against a powerful alliance that was defeated in the mass uprising.

“The government is fighting a war against a powerful local-foreign alliance that was defeated in the mass uprising. The groups with vested interest have risen up to destroy the unity of the uprising among the people and they are succeeding. It would be better not to have any confrontation among the army, political parties, and various forces of the uprising."