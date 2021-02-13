Over 100 injured as BNP activists clash with police in city

The BNP activists also threw brick hips towards police forcing them to charge batons and disperse the agitators and thus brought the situation under control.



During the clash, BNP senior leaders, including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amanullah Aman and Nazimuddin Alam, took shelter in the Jatiya Press Club.



They left the Press Club around 12:50pm as the situation became normal.



Contacted, Mamunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh police station, said BNP leaders and activists were holding the rally blocking roads without police permission since morning.



"We allowed them to hold the programme though they didn't take permission. As the rally ended, we urged them to allow moving vehicles clearing the road, but they attacked us without any provocation. Later, we brought the situation under control," he said.



The OC said he along with at least 10 other police members were injured in the attack by the BNP men.



He said they detained 18 people in front of the Press Club and nearby areas in this connection.



Meanwhile, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that their party's 150 leaders and activists were injured as police attacked them.



Besides, he claimed that police arrested their party's 25 leaders and activists from the rally venue.





