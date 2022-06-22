Politics

Padma Bridge: Seven BNP leaders invited to inaugural ceremony

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Padma bridge
Padma bridge BSS

The government has formally invited seven leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for attending the much-awaited inaugural event of the Padma Bridge.

Dulal Chandra Sutradhar, deputy secretary of the Bridges Division, went to the BNP Naya Paltan office and handed over the invitation letters to its senior joint secretary, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, at around 11:00am on Wednesday

The invited leaders are: BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, and vice-chairman Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.

Dulal Chandra Sutradhar said, “I was entrusted with delivering the invitation letters to seven BNP leaders and I have done it. I do not know if any other leaders of the party will be invited.”

He also said, “They (BNP leaders) received the invitation letters and hopefully will come (to the event).”

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June. The bridge will open to traffic on the next day, 26 June.

