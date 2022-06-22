Padma Bridge: Seven BNP leaders invited to inaugural ceremony

The invited leaders are: BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, and vice-chairman Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.
Dulal Chandra Sutradhar said, “I was entrusted with delivering the invitation letters to seven BNP leaders and I have done it. I do not know if any other leaders of the party will be invited.”
He also said, “They (BNP leaders) received the invitation letters and hopefully will come (to the event).”
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June. The bridge will open to traffic on the next day, 26 June.