No time, conducive environment for meaningful dialogue, AL tells US

In his letter, Quader noted that the political parties are passing busy days with election-related activities, leaving no time for a dialogue at the moment.

Mohammad Ali Arafat, a central committee member of Awami League, handed over the letter to Arturo Hines, deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Dhaka, Friday afternoon.

The letter highlighted that the BNP and its ally, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, are currently holding back-to-back blockade programmes, demanding the government's resignation. They are carrying out different activities, including arson, to make their programmes successful. The Fire Service and Civil Defence said the blockade-supporters caused 154 fire incidents between 28 October and 13 November.