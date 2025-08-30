DUCSU election: strength and challenges of Umama’s panel

In the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, scheduled for 9 September, 'Swatantro Shikkharti Oikya (Independent Students’ Unity)' has formed a panel under the leadership of Umama Fatema, former spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who is contesting for the Vice President (VP) post.

Umama and her panel consider their independence from any political party to be their key strength, as many students prefer student politics free from partisan influence. They believe this will encourage students to vote for them.

This year’s DUCSU election is expected to be highly competitive. Panels from Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir, Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad and two left-wing alliances are also contesting, with nearly ten full or partial panels in total. Among these, five, including Umama’s, are seen as the main contenders.