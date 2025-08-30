DUCSU election: strength and challenges of Umama’s panel
In the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, scheduled for 9 September, 'Swatantro Shikkharti Oikya (Independent Students’ Unity)' has formed a panel under the leadership of Umama Fatema, former spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who is contesting for the Vice President (VP) post.
Umama and her panel consider their independence from any political party to be their key strength, as many students prefer student politics free from partisan influence. They believe this will encourage students to vote for them.
This year’s DUCSU election is expected to be highly competitive. Panels from Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir, Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad and two left-wing alliances are also contesting, with nearly ten full or partial panels in total. Among these, five, including Umama’s, are seen as the main contenders.
Umama is already a well-known figure on campus, particularly for her role during the July uprising. Later, she became spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, gaining wider recognition beyond campus, although she subsequently resigned amid controversies over allegations against other activists.
Students observe that no single panel is in a dominant position. Instead, candidates’ personal reputation and credibility are becoming decisive factors.
Previously, Umama also served as member secretary of the Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Federation, the student wing of Ganosamhati Andolan, before stepping down after the July uprising. She is a student of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (session 2018–19) and her panel has fielded candidates for all 28 DUCSU positions.
According to campus sources, seven left-leaning student organisations initially wanted Umama as their VP candidate, but she declined in order to run independently.
Four key strengths of Umama’s panel
On Friday, this correspondent spoke with several individuals involved in various activities including the formation of Umama Fatema’s panel. According to them, Umama Fatema’s strengths in the DUCSU elections lie in four areas.
First, her panel may secure a significant portion of the female students’ votes, who account for nearly 48 per cent of the electorate. Second, with over seven thousand votes from science departments, Umama, being a science student herself, may succeed in attracting substantial support from that group.
Third, her panel believes they are likely to receive a considerable share of votes from Jagannath Hall, which has 2,222 votes, around 6 per cent of the total. This hall accommodates students of non-Islamic faiths.
And fourth, Umama’s active role and recognition during the July mass uprising may also strengthen her electoral prospects. Furthermore, she has not faced any major allegations of financial irregularities.
However, panel insiders also acknowledged certain challenges. Aside from Umama and a few others, most candidates are not widely recognised. Several other panels also feature activists who were active during the July uprising, as well as female candidates, which could split the vote.
Another factor is that nearly half the university’s students are non-residential, many of whom commute by bus. To appeal to this group, Umama’s panel nominated Rafiz Khan, a former president of the Chaitali bus route, for the position of transport secretary. His popularity among commuting students is considered an advantage.
Campaigning is already underway. On 26 August, the panel paid tribute at Jagannath Hall’s memorial to martyrs of the Liberation War. Earlier, they launched their campaign by paying tribute at Shahbagh’s July Martyrs’ Memorial.
Umama told Prothom Alo on Friday that her panel’s campaign is ongoing online, while they are also visiting various halls and all parts of the campus. She stated that they are receiving positive responses from students.
For the better future of the country, political awareness among students is essential. At the same time, it is necessary for us to become competent and capable in our respective fields to strengthen the foundation of the nation.Al Sadi Bhuiyan, GS candidate
Slogan: 'No to partisan politics, no to depoliticisation'
From Umama Fatema’s Swatantro Shikkharti Oikya panel, Al Sadi Bhuiyan, former president of the Dhaka University Journalists’ Association (DUJA), is contesting for the post of general secretary (GS).
In the 2019 elections, he was elected secretary for literature in Surja Sen Hall Union as an independent candidate. Owing to his involvement in journalism and other activities, Al Sadi is a well-recognised figure on campus.
For the post of assistant general secretary (AGS), the panel has nominated Jahed Ahmed, who has been actively engaged in various intellectual activities within the campus. He was also a regular participant in ‘Gurubar Adda’ a forum that gained attention after the July uprising.
Rupaiya Shrestha Tanchangya, a student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, has been nominated for the post of career development secretary. She resigned from the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad to join Umama’s panel. Notably, five other students from her department are also contesting from this panel.
A significant number of the candidates of Swatantro Shikkharti Oikya have never previously held official positions in political student organisations. The panel has adopted the slogan: 'No to partisan politics, no to depoliticisation; politically conscious, academic campus'.
Explaining the reasoning behind the slogan, GS candidate Al Sadi Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo, "For the better future of the country, political awareness among students is essential. At the same time, it is necessary for us to become competent and capable in our respective fields to strengthen the foundation of the nation."
"If Dhaka University is depoliticised, it may pave the way for the rise of other destructive forces in the country. Therefore, we do not support depoliticisation. On the other hand, if partisan politics dominates, students’ rights will be undermined. Hence, we reject that as well,” he added.