Police trying to cover up Chhatra League’s involvement: Fakhrul

Fakhrul said their party thinks that the government is deliberately implicating BNP in New Market violence to divert people’s attention to a different direction from its failure to deliver on all fronts, control soaring prices of daily essentials and rampant corruption.

“The government is conspiring to arrest BNP leaders and activists in the same way as before. Lawsuits, arrests, enforced disappearances, murders and assassinations are the main weapons of this government and it is trying to keep BNP away from politics by using these weapons,” he alleged.

The BNP leader said the present ‘unelected’ Awami League government has taken a stance against the country’s people by using all the state machineries to stay in power illegally for the last one decade.

“There is now no security in people's lives and no business environment. The judiciary has been politicised while corruption has been institutionalised. Human rights are being grossly violated. A fascist state system has been established by enacting repressive laws one after another in violation of the constitution,” he observed.