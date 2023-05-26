Zayeda Khatun thanks PM for fair election

When journalists asked her who she would dedicate her victory too, Zayeda Khatun replied, "I give this victory to the people of Gazipur and also to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina."

In reply to a question as to what she would do for the people of Gazipur, Zayeda Khatun replied, "I will try to repay my debt to the people of Gazipur. I will also repay my debt to the journalists as you all stood by me. When no one else stood by my side, you all were there. I will work for Gazipur to repay my debt."

Zayeda Khatun, said, "I cannot carry out this work alone and so will I carry it out along with my son. He has been by my side all along. I will complete the unfinished tasks of my son, Inshallah."

Having won the election under the table clock electoral symbol, Zayeda Khatun went on to say, "I joined the election to prove my son is true. Some people know very well in their hearts what they have done. I will try to do good for the people of Gazipur. I will show this through action. I will consult Azmat Ullah, take his opinion and carry out my work. I will work with everyone, with every one of the area."