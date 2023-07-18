BNP Bogura march obstructed, resulting in clashes, firing

The BNP men have engaged in clashes with cops in Bogura after the latter blocked the party’s pre scheduled march and demonstration programme at Yakubia intersection in the district town on Tuesday.

The clashes broke out between the two sides around 12:45 pm when the BNP march faced blockade from the police.

There were phases of clash and chase from the Runner Plaza on Nawab Bari road to the BNP office.

At one stage, the law enforcers resorted to tear gas, rubber and shotgun bullets to disperse the BNP men and bring the situation under control.