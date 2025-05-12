EC to act over ban on AL activities after receiving official gazette: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday said the Election Commission will take appropriate steps once it receives the official gazette or paper over the ban of all activities of the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
"When we officially receive the government's decision, we will act accordingly. We will have a meeting Monday and take a decision,” he told a private television channel. The CEC said they cannot take any decision based on newspaper or TV reports.
The council of advisers, in a special meeting on Saturday night, decided to ban all activities of the Awami League, including in cyberspace, under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the trial of Bangladesh Awami League and its leaders in the International Crimes Tribunal is completed.
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul at a press briefing said the decision was taken in order to protect the security and sovereignty of the country, the safety of the leaders and activists of the July movement, and the protection of the plaintiffs and witnesses of the International Crimes Tribunal. The relevant gazette in this regard will be issued on the next working day, he added.
On Sunday, the Council of Advisers approved the draft of the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, incorporating provision to ban individuals or entities involved in terrorist activities and their operations.
The Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009 was enacted to deter some terrorist activities and ensure effective punishment along with relevant provisions.
The amendment incorporates provisions for banning the activities of entities, necessary adaptations, and prohibiting the dissemination of content through online and social media platforms.