EC to act over ban on AL activities after receiving official gazette: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday said the Election Commission will take appropriate steps once it receives the official gazette or paper over the ban of all activities of the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

"When we officially receive the government's decision, we will act accordingly. We will have a meeting Monday and take a decision,” he told a private television channel. The CEC said they cannot take any decision based on newspaper or TV reports.