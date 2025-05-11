Drafting new constitution may take 2-3 years: Asif Nazrul
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul has said drafting a new constitution may take two to three years.
The process of drafting a new constitution in some neighbouring countries took as long as eight to nine years, he remarked.
Asif Nazrul made these remarks today, Sunday, at a discussion held at the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) auditorium in Dhaka.
The event, organised by a platform named “Citizens’ Coalition”, focused on the coalition's seven proposals for constitutional reform. This platform comprises representatives from various civic organisations.
Photographer Shahidul Alam, Co-Convener of the Citizens' Coalition, delivered the welcome speech, while Professor Asif Mohammad Shahan of Dhaka University presented the seven proposals.
Economist and author Zia Hassan spoke about how these proposals could be implemented.
Speaking at the event, Asif Nazrul emphasised that drafting a new constitution will take time and asked, “In the meantime, should we continue with the 1972 Constitution?”
He explained that the parliament that will remain in place until the adoption of the new constitution will function as a Constituent Assembly. This assembly will introduce necessary amendments to the 1972 Constitution.
Professor Asif Nazrul added that when a parliament simultaneously acts as a Constituent Assembly, it can only dedicate limited time to the constitution-making process.
“Sometimes it is done by allocating one or two days a week, or holding one to four sessions. So expecting the constitution to be drafted within 90 days is a bit ambitious,” he said.
Regarding the proposed “July Charter”, the Adviser commented that too much emphasis has been placed on it.
“Will the July Charter include so much detail? It needs to be written into the Constitution,” he noted.
He added that it is assumed everyone will agree on many aspects of the charter, but that is unlikely. “Perhaps only the fundamental elements of the July Charter can be incorporated into the Constitution.”
Other speakers at the event included BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Vice President of the National Consensus Commission Professor Ali Riaz, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Md Nahid Islam, Ganosamhati Andolan Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Ismail Zabiullah, Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s Adviser Mahadi Amin, Dhaka North City Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Mohammad Selim Uddin, NDM President Bobby Hajjaj, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Spokesperson Umama Fatema, and Gono Adhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan, among others.