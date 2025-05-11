Drafting new constitution may take 2-3 years: Asif Nazrul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul has said drafting a new constitution may take two to three years.

The process of drafting a new constitution in some neighbouring countries took as long as eight to nine years, he remarked.

Asif Nazrul made these remarks today, Sunday, at a discussion held at the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) auditorium in Dhaka.

The event, organised by a platform named “Citizens’ Coalition”, focused on the coalition's seven proposals for constitutional reform. This platform comprises representatives from various civic organisations.