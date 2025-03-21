NCP condemns chief adviser’s statement on Awami League
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has condemned the recent statement by the chief adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, that his government has no plan to ban Awami League.
“Recently, the interim government’s chief adviser commented that the government has no plan to outlaw Awami League. We condemn this statement,” said NCP convener Nahid Islam at a press briefing at the Rupayan Tower in the capital’s Bangla Motor area around 8:00 pm on Friday.
“Such a statement from a responsible position of the state is undesirable, particularly before any visible as well as effective progress in trials of the Awami League’s Pilkhana carnage, Shapla killings, anti-aggression movement killings, disappearances, crossfires, vote robberies, and July massacre,” he said.
In his written statement, Nahid Islam alleged that there is no visible progress in trials of mass murderer Sheikh Hasina and other killers of her party even after seven months of the student-people uprising. The UN human rights commission also mentioned clearly in its report that the crimes committed in Bangladesh during July qualify as crimes against humanity.
Despite having such a clear international statement, the slow pace of their trials is condemnable, he said, adding that the NCP wants to see visible progress in the trials of forceful disappearances and extrajudicial killings of the previous fascist regime, alongside the July massacre.
The NCP leader asserted that any attempt to allow Awami League to function as a political party without trials, confession, remorse, or correction of their crimes would amount to ‘rehabilitation of fascists.’ Their party seeks guarantee for the trials of the July massacre and other killings and crimes of the previous fascist regime.
“Throughout the trial process, registration of Awami League must remain revoked,” he said while expressing determination to resist any attempt by the ‘mafia group’ to get rehabilitated in politics.
Nahid Islam also reminded that "Awami League is not just a political or democratic party, but a fascist group. They were not defeated through voting in an election. Awami League, as a party, carried out a massacre in Bangladesh, under its organisational decision. In the aftermath, the fascist Awami regime has been overthrown through an unprecedented student-people uprising. Hence, it now remains out of the democratic framework."