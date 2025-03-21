NCP condemns chief adviser’s statement on Awami League

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has condemned the recent statement by the chief adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, that his government has no plan to ban Awami League.

“Recently, the interim government’s chief adviser commented that the government has no plan to outlaw Awami League. We condemn this statement,” said NCP convener Nahid Islam at a press briefing at the Rupayan Tower in the capital’s Bangla Motor area around 8:00 pm on Friday.