Quader urges pro-liberation forces to build online activist groups to spread truth

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said a quarter has chosen social media to spread rumours after failing in the field of politics, reports news agency BSS.

He was addressing as the chief guest a workshop on ‘Publicity strategy on social media’, organised by Awami League’s science and technology affairs sub-committee, joining it virtually from his official residence on the premises of Jatiya Sangsad in the capital.

Mentioning that no rumour should go unchallenged, Quader urged the pro-liberation forces to build online activist groups to disseminate the truth and to resist those who are spreading falsehood against the government taking the advantage of ‘Digital Bangladesh’.

Under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, Bangladesh is marching ahead at an indomitable speed on the highway of development and attaining remarkable success in all sectors including socio-economic indices.