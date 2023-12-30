Boat rivals are in the polls, not in campaign

The campaign posters of the Awami League-nominated candidate from Pabna-5 (Sadar) constituency, Golam Faruk Khandakar Prince are all over the town and he is campaigning every day whereas none of his opponents is seen campaigning for the election.
Golam Faruk is the incumbent lawmaker and Awami League’s Pabna district unit president. There are four more opponents in the upcoming election and they merely exist in papers. These candidates are; Abdul Kader Khan of Jatiya Party, Md Zakir Hossain of Workers Party of Bangladesh, Md Abu Daud of National People’s Party (NPP) and Md Afzal Hossain of Trinamool BNP.
Campaign posters of Workers Party’s Zakir Hossain are seen in some places while no posters of Trinamool BNP’s Afzal Hossain are seen, but someone make public announcements for him from a battery-run auto-rickshaw running. Neither any poster nor any public campaign or 'miking' of other candidates is seen in the constituency.
People familiar with local politics in Pabna-5 seat said victory of the boat candidate is fairly certain and the four opponents will need fight to save their security deposits.
Replying to a query on why they are not in the poll campaign, the candidate of the opposition in parliament Jatiya Party and Pabna district unit president, Abdul Kader Khan said, “Jatiya Party had decided to join the polls alone, but later they shared seats. No specific instructions came after that. No financial assistance was provided either. As a result, we cannot do anything and we are waiting for party decision.”
With eight days left to go to the 12th parliamentary election, there are many constitutes where the scenario is more or less similar to the Pabna-5 seat. Publicity is going on in full swing, posters are everywhere, and public campaign and miking are on, but all of it is for the boat candidates. Opponents of Awami League exist in the name, and somewhere they are absent in the polling field.
Various political parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Islami Andolon Bangladesh boycotted the 12th parliamentary election slated for 7 January. Twenty-right out of 44 parties registered with the election commission fielded candidates in the upcoming election. According to the reports sent by Prothom Alo’s correspondents and the party sources, Awami League candidates are likely to face tough competition from independent candidates in more than 100 out of 266 seats, and these independent candidates are mostly from Awami League. Tough competition is also likely in the six seats for the allies, as well as in 16 out 26 seats that Awami League relinquished for Jatiya Party.
Prothom Alo’s staff correspondents and correspondents observed the poll campaign in 35 seats on Thursday and Friday. They saw two leading candidates campaigning for election at a similar pace in 10 seats. Boat candidates solely dominate in the remaining 24 seats while the remaining seat was relinquished for Jatiya Party, and these 25 seats have no strong independent candidate.
More to follow...