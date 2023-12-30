Boat rivals are in the polls, not in campaign

The campaign posters of the Awami League-nominated candidate from Pabna-5 (Sadar) constituency, Golam Faruk Khandakar Prince are all over the town and he is campaigning every day whereas none of his opponents is seen campaigning for the election.

Golam Faruk is the incumbent lawmaker and Awami League’s Pabna district unit president. There are four more opponents in the upcoming election and they merely exist in papers. These candidates are; Abdul Kader Khan of Jatiya Party, Md Zakir Hossain of Workers Party of Bangladesh, Md Abu Daud of National People’s Party (NPP) and Md Afzal Hossain of Trinamool BNP.

Campaign posters of Workers Party’s Zakir Hossain are seen in some places while no posters of Trinamool BNP’s Afzal Hossain are seen, but someone make public announcements for him from a battery-run auto-rickshaw running. Neither any poster nor any public campaign or 'miking' of other candidates is seen in the constituency.

People familiar with local politics in Pabna-5 seat said victory of the boat candidate is fairly certain and the four opponents will need fight to save their security deposits.

Replying to a query on why they are not in the poll campaign, the candidate of the opposition in parliament Jatiya Party and Pabna district unit president, Abdul Kader Khan said, “Jatiya Party had decided to join the polls alone, but later they shared seats. No specific instructions came after that. No financial assistance was provided either. As a result, we cannot do anything and we are waiting for party decision.”