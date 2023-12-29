Sylhet-6: AL men campaign for Trinamool BNP chief Shamsher

Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, the chairman of Trinamool BNP which gained familiarity as a king’s party, is running in the 12th national election from Sylhet-6 constituency (Golapganj and Beanibazar) with the symbol ‘golden fibre’.

The ruling party, Awami League (AL), also has its own candidate in the constituency. Still, a section of ruling party leaders and activists, including some elected public representatives, have been campaigning for the Trinamool BNP chairman.