Chhatra Dal to prioritise curbing outsider movement on campus

In its manifesto for the upcoming DUCSU and hall union elections, the Chhatra Dal panel made this commitment, outlining a total of 10 pledges to create a safe and student-friendly campus.

The panel’s manifesto was presented at a press conference held at Bottola in front of the Arts Building of Dhaka University Thursday afternoon. Abidul Islam Khan, the panel’s vice-president (VP) candidate, unveiled the manifesto.

Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim, general secretary (GS) candidate from the panel conducted the press conference while other panel members contesting for different posts attended.

Abidul Islam Khan stated that the notorious practices of guest room culture, forced participation in political programmes, and oppression would be abolished, permanently freeing the campus from terrorism, extortion, and illegal occupation.

On taking control of transportation system and making commute easier, Abidul explained, “The university area will be divided into green, yellow, and red zones to regulate vehicles and outsiders.”