DUCSU election
Chhatra Dal to prioritise curbing outsider movement on campus
The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal will prioritise controlling outsiders’ movement on the Dhaka University (DU) campus.
For this purpose, the Chhatra Dal-backed panel for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections has announced a plan to divide the campus into three zones: green, yellow, and red.
In its manifesto for the upcoming DUCSU and hall union elections, the Chhatra Dal panel made this commitment, outlining a total of 10 pledges to create a safe and student-friendly campus.
The panel’s manifesto was presented at a press conference held at Bottola in front of the Arts Building of Dhaka University Thursday afternoon. Abidul Islam Khan, the panel’s vice-president (VP) candidate, unveiled the manifesto.
Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim, general secretary (GS) candidate from the panel conducted the press conference while other panel members contesting for different posts attended.
Abidul Islam Khan stated that the notorious practices of guest room culture, forced participation in political programmes, and oppression would be abolished, permanently freeing the campus from terrorism, extortion, and illegal occupation.
On taking control of transportation system and making commute easier, Abidul explained, “The university area will be divided into green, yellow, and red zones to regulate vehicles and outsiders.”
“The green zone will cover busy public areas such as Dhaka Medical College and Bangla Academy. The yellow zone will include areas like auditoriums, where guests, alumni, and others may enter upon presenting proper identification. Meanwhile, the red zone will comprise residential and academic areas, where entry of outsiders will be strictly prohibited,” he added.
The first of the 10 pledges prioritises education and research, promising to build a modern, joyful, liveable, and secure campus. It also pledges to ensure coexistence and the practice of rights by students of all religions, races, and views in an environment free from fear and built on harmony.
Other commitments include the formation of an independent ‘Student Protection Cell’ under DUCSU to prevent student harassment, ragging, online/offline hate speech, and misinformation, as well as the introduction of a 24-hour Emergency Helpline to provide students with immediate assistance.
The panel pledged to prevent intrusion of drug users, vagabonds, and other outsiders, install CCTV cameras across campus, ensure adequate lighting at night, and form special cells in residential halls to completely stop any type of non-students from residing in the halls.
Promises were also made to construct new residential halls, keep dormitories free of mosquitoes and bedbugs, ensure nutritional quality of food, improve overall environment and management quality, as well as set up new canteens and cafeterias across campus considering faculties and departmental areas.
The second pledge focuses on women students, ensuring a safe campus, protecting women’s health, and promoting their empowerment. This includes freedom of dress, prevention of sexual harassment, and guaranteeing the highest social dignity.
Additional commitments include lifting evening restrictions in women’s halls to allow extended entry hours, removing barriers to access between different women’s halls, ensuring the presence of female physicians at medical centres round the clock, and setting up health units inside women’s halls.
The remaining pledges
The remaining pledges are as follows:
3. Ensuring quality healthcare and health insurance for students, and facilitate education and mobility for students with special needs.
4. Modernising curricula, infrastructure, and examinations, and improve research standards.
5. Regulation of transportation system, introduction of battery-operated shuttle bus services, and easing commute.
6. Ensuring hassle-free administrative services, student loans, and campus-based employment opportunities.
7. Engaging youth in constructive activities as well as expand sports and cultural programmes.
8. Providing digital facilities for students as well as ensuring cyber security and prevent cyberbullying.
9. Improving waste management, protecting the environment, expanding greenery, and building an animal-friendly campus.
10. Strengthening DUCSU’s effectiveness and enhancing Dhaka University’s engagement at international level.
During the press conference, VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan said they announced this manifesto to make Dhaka University’s education system more modern and relevant as well as to develop a secure and student-friendly campus. If elected, they would strive to implement these pledges.