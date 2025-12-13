Political parties respond to Chief Adviser’s call for unity to prevent conspiracy

In the wake of the attack on Sharif Osman bin Hadi, a prominent figure of the July uprising, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has called upon leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizens Party (NCP) to remain united.

He warned the parties that ousted forces are seeking to derail the election. In response, party leaders assured the chief adviser that they would set aside differences and stand united to prevent any conspiracy.

On Saturday, a day after the attack on Osman Hadi, leaders of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party met the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna. Following the meeting, the office of the chief adviser briefed the media on the discussions.