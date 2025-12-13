Political parties respond to Chief Adviser’s call for unity to prevent conspiracy
In the wake of the attack on Sharif Osman bin Hadi, a prominent figure of the July uprising, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has called upon leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizens Party (NCP) to remain united.
He warned the parties that ousted forces are seeking to derail the election. In response, party leaders assured the chief adviser that they would set aside differences and stand united to prevent any conspiracy.
On Saturday, a day after the attack on Osman Hadi, leaders of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party met the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna. Following the meeting, the office of the chief adviser briefed the media on the discussions.
Osman Hadi, convener of the Inqilab Moncho and a potential independent candidate for the Dhaka–8 constituency, was shot on the streets of the capital yesterday, Friday afternoon, a day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and referendum was announced, with polling set for 12 February.
Hadi sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is currently in critical condition at Evercare Hospital.
After political parties raised concerns over the law and order situation surrounding the election following the shooting of Osman Hadi, professor Yunus held a meeting with leaders of the three parties.
Prior to this meeting, he also met with members of Osman Hadi’s family.
Those present at the meeting included BNP standing committee members Salahuddin Ahmed and Hafiz Uddin Ahmed; Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar and assistant secretary general Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair; NCP convener Nahid Islam and the party’s chief organiser for the southern region, Hasnat Abdullah.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul and member secretary of the Inqilab Moncho, Abdullah Al Jaber, were also present.
‘They have deployed trained shooters’
Urging the parties to view the attack on Osman Hadi as a warning, the Chief Adviser said that the incident was part of a premeditated and deep-rooted conspiracy, backed by powerful forces.
The objective of the conspirators, he said, is to prevent the election from taking place. He described the attack as highly “symbolic”.
Professor Yunus stated, “Based on the information available so far, it appears that the conspirators have expanded their network. They have taken to the field with trained shooters.”
Calling on both the government and political parties to remain resolute, the Chief Adviser said that these forces are attempting to demonstrate their strength and undermine all preparations for the election. Such attempts must be confronted collectively.
He also urged the parties to move away from the internal conflicts that have recently emerged among the pro–July uprising forces ahead of the election.
Political debate will continue, but we must move away from a culture of viewing others as enemies or resorting to attacks. Tensions naturally arise during elections, but it must be kept in mind that these tensions should remain within a controllable limit.”
Law adviser Asif Nazrul cautioned the political parties, stating that the Awami League regained strength from the moment infighting began among political groups.
He stressed that the parties must remain vigilant not only about their own partisan interests, but also about the national interest.
‘Without unity, no security measures will be effective’
Leaders of the political parties who attended the meeting pledged to maintain unity, acknowledging that failure to do so would only pave the way for the return of the ousted Awami League.
BNP leader Salahuddin said, “In the present situation, we must remain united. Under no circumstances should we engage in mutual blame. Regardless of how much we may disagree politically, in the interest of the nation and in the interest of July, we must remain united.”
He also advised strengthening operations to recover illegal weapons and intensifying action against those involved in conspiracies.
Jamaat leader Mia Golam Parwar said, “Recently, our various statements have increased the tendency to blame one another, which has given our opponents an opportunity. In pursuit of narrow party interests, we have turned each other into adversaries. Why should we make statements that divide the nation? We must remain united as before. All parties must uphold their commitments.”
NCP convener Nahid Islam pointed to what he described as anti–July uprising propaganda saying, “Narratives are being created in the media and on social media in such a way that it appears those who carried out the uprising committed a crime.”
Claiming that various efforts are under way to ‘normalise’ the Awami League and the Jatiya Party, Nahid Islam said, “They are regularly participating in television talk shows, holding meetings in various offices of the administration, gathering at universities and chanting slogans within court premises.”
Nahid called for measures to stop those who are implementing the Awami League’s agenda while posing as intellectuals or cultural activists.
He said, “We must collectively take ownership of July. The constant debate over how July should be defined is destroying it.
The conspirators are viewing our disunity as our defeat. They are doing whatever they wish while sitting in India, and we are unable to do anything.”
Stating that there is no need for any special security for themselves, Nahid said they would not accept it in any case.
Hasnat Abdullah said, “If we ourselves fail to remain united, no security arrangements will be of any use to us.”