Akhter files case against Awami League leaders–activists in New York
Akhter Hossain, member secretary of National Citizen Party (NCP), has filed a case against Awami League leaders, activists, and supporters in New York on charges of launching attacks.
Akhter Hossain filed the case at the Port Authority Police Department station near John F Kennedy Airport in the early hours of Wednesday night at 1 a.m. New York local time (Bangladesh time Thursday 11 a.m.).
Akther Hossain confirmed the matter in a video message sent to the media on Thursday.
In the video message, Akhter further said, “At the same time we informed the US police that those who are committing these incidents in the United States are associated with an organisation banned in Bangladesh, who carried out genocide in Bangladesh last year, committed crimes against humanity. We informed them about the UN report in this regard. We believe that whether Awami terrorists are at home or abroad, we will take legal remedies against them, and we believe that the crimes committed by Awami terrorists can be legally resolved, and Awami League will no longer get the opportunity to return to Bangladesh with its terrorism.”
On 22 September (Monday) at 5 p.m. local time, while exiting from Terminal 4 of the airport, Akhter Hossain was pelted with eggs by Awami League leaders, workers, and supporters.
Akhter Hossain went there as a companion of Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Witnesses said that local Awami League leader Mizanur Rahman was seen throwing eggs. After the incident, Mizanur was arrested on charges of stabbing a BNP activist. Later, he was released.
Walking alongside Akhter Hossain were BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and NCP’s senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara, who also came as companions. At that time, local Awami League leaders, activists, and supporters made offensive remarks targeting Tasnim Jara. They staged a protest there.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s entourage are staying at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan. The US Awami League, having taken permission, staged a protest there on the evening of 22 September.
On both sides of the street, NCP and Awami League chanted opposing slogans. At that place, NCP leader Akhter Hossain demanded justice against Awami League leaders, activists, and supporters regarding the incident.