Egg-throwing in New York: Detained Jubo League leader released on bail

Mizan said that Bangladesh Awami League president Sheikh Hasina had also telephoned him to extend her greetings.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mizanur Rahman said, “I was scheduled to be presented before the judge at 11:00 pm. To avoid the crowd of more than a hundred Awami League activists, the court brought me before the judge at 8:30 pm. As the allegations brought against me could not be substantiated, the court released me on bail and fixed a date for my next court appearance next month. I do not even know Zahid Khan, the person who filed the case against me. I believe that, in the aftermath of the airport incident, I was deliberately made to be arrested in a false case.”