AL allies prepare for upazila polls, BNP camp undecided

Allies of the Awami League-led 14 Party alliance are prepared to participate in the upazila parishad election as a group. And BNP's allies, who boycotted the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, maintain their stance of not joining this election as a party and as an alliance. However, the BNP allies are in favour of not obstructing anyone who contests in the polls outside of the party or alliance.

Awami League, though, will not give party nomination for the upazila election. It has issued directives to the grassroots to hold the election independently. The main motive behind this strategy of the ruling party is to bring BNP and other anti-government parties to the upazila election and boost the voter turnout. However, two parties of the 14 Party alliance -- Workers Party and Jashod -- have decided to contest in the upazila election from their respective party platforms.