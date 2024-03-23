AL wants BNP, other opposition parties in upazila polls
The ruling Awami League (AL) is expecting the opposition parties, including BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), in the upcoming upazila parishad elections. The ruling party wants to make this election look participatory at home and abroad.
One of the key factors behind Awami League’s decision to refrain from party nominations is to bring the opposition, in particular BNP, to the polls. Awami League plans to reach multiple goals through this decision of not giving party nominations in local government polls, including the upazila parishad election.
The party is openly admitting that it refrained from party nominations to contain the division at grassroots. However, sources at policymaking level of the AL say they also want to keep the BNP and other opposition, who boycotted the parliamentary elections, unsettled with this strategic move.
They feel if BNP doesn’t join the local government polls after boycotting the general elections, then many of their leaders will contest the polls independently. And if they join the upazila and city polls then it will be proven that their (BNP’s) decision to boycott the 12th parliamentary elections was a mistake.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a central AL leader said they believe Awami League candidates will win in most of the upazilas even if BNP leaders join the polls. They say there is no problem in BNP winning in some places. Rather it will increase the voter turnout.
As per the AL survey at the field level so far, this strategy worked for them. Many of the BNP and other opposition parties are preparing to contest the polls for the posts of upazila chairman and vice-chairman. Several expelled leaders of BNP contested many of the city and municipality polls held in recent times. Even former Jubo Dal joint convener Aminul Islam was elected the mayor of Trishal pourashava (municipality) of Mymensingh defeating local MP BM Anisuzamman’s wife.
He further said the low voter turnout in the parliamentary elections sparked questions in the country and abroad. A good voter turnout in the local government elections would put an end to the negative discussions to some extent.
Awami League sources claim BNP’s participation in the local government elections will reduce the fear of factional clashes within the ruling party as the leaders and activists will unite to evade defeat against BNP candidates. The party activists will also have the opportunity to pick a leader to ensure victory for the Awami League. If BNP rejects the poll, then more AL leaders will run for the polls, which could instigate further more clashes and divisions within the party.
Another thought centering BNP and other oppositions’ participation in the local government elections is circulating within the policymakers of the Awami League. Relevant sources say several local government elections are going to be held throughout the next year. If the BNP or Jamaat-e-Islami or other opposition parties officially join the polls, then it would not be possible for them to wage an anti-government movement.
At the same time, if the opposition parties boycott the polls, their leaders will run for the elections on their own. Any punitive measure against those leaders will further weaken the BNP and other oppositions at grassroots.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Awami League joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Several expelled and former BNP leaders took part in the recent municipal and city corporation elections. The elections were fair too. So we are expecting the BNP leaders to join the upazila elections too."
The upazila elections will be held in four phases this time. The Election Commission (EC) has declared the election schedule for 152 upazila parishads in the first phase. Voting to these upazilas will be held on 8 May. The second phase of upazila polls will be held on 23 May, the third phase on 29 May and the fourth phase on 5 June.
There are a total of 492 upazilas in the country. Lastly, elections to a total of 473 upazilas were held in five phases in 2019. BNP boycotted the polls that time too and the voter turnout was 40.22 per cent, which used to be around 60-70 per cent in the past.
The AL candidates won the polls in 320 of the 473 upazilas. Of them, 115 were elected uncontested. Besides, some 136 independent candidates were elected the upazila chairman contesting the polls independently. Most of these independent candidates were Awami League leaders or activists. Many of the BNP leaders also won.
Decision to not intervene
So far, the AL policymaking level is strongly of the opinion that there is no need for any sort of interference in the polls. However, the party leaders feel the local MPs will try to exert influence to some extent. It means that in some places, MPs and local Awami League units together are trying to pick a single candidate and the party central will not interfere in that. However, the central Awami League will keep an watch to prevent factional clashes over this and to ensure that no one is elected uncontested.
AL sources say the main responsibility of the central committee will be to coordinate. They will help bridge the gaps.
AL leaders from different districts across the country met party president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban last Wednesday and Thursday. Sources present during these meetings are said most of these leaders sought instructions from the party president regarding fielding their preferred candidates in the upazila polls. The party chief didn’t make any promises. She, rather, stressed on unity at grassroots and regional level. She said she didn’t allot party symbols so that popular candidates could come out victorious.
Awami League president AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury also met the prime minister at Ganabhaban. He said the party chief didn’t allot the symbol to anyone. Now everyone will support the candidates of their choice.
The Awami League leadership assumes that families of local MPs will contest in many upazilas. In that case, there are chances that MPs will try to exert influence. However, the party would not tolerate that, the leaders said.
