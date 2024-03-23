AL wants BNP, other opposition parties in upazila polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) is expecting the opposition parties, including BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), in the upcoming upazila parishad elections. The ruling party wants to make this election look participatory at home and abroad.

One of the key factors behind Awami League’s decision to refrain from party nominations is to bring the opposition, in particular BNP, to the polls. Awami League plans to reach multiple goals through this decision of not giving party nominations in local government polls, including the upazila parishad election.

The party is openly admitting that it refrained from party nominations to contain the division at grassroots. However, sources at policymaking level of the AL say they also want to keep the BNP and other opposition, who boycotted the parliamentary elections, unsettled with this strategic move.