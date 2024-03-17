14-Party alliance's future at stake, leaders frustrated

The 14-party alliance still exists, but only on paper. While the allies claim the alliance still holds some importance, in reality they don’t see any future of the alliance led by the ruling Awami League. Therefore, the left leaning allies outside the pro-Awami League quarters are trying to unite. They are already in talks unofficially.

14-Party Alliance sources say the allies won’t openly say that they are no longer a part of the 14-party alliance. Rather they will be holding programmes separately on ‘populist’ issues. At the same time, they will advance talks regarding a coalition.

There was an 11-party alliance of left leaning parties led by the Workers Party before the formation of the 14-Alliance led by the Awami League. The Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (BSD), Gonotontri Party and nine other like-minded parties were in this alliance. They all joined the 14-Party Alliance. Apart from that, the National Awami Party (NAP) and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jashod) also joined the alliance.