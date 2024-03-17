14-Party alliance's future at stake, leaders frustrated
The 14-party alliance still exists, but only on paper. While the allies claim the alliance still holds some importance, in reality they don’t see any future of the alliance led by the ruling Awami League. Therefore, the left leaning allies outside the pro-Awami League quarters are trying to unite. They are already in talks unofficially.
14-Party Alliance sources say the allies won’t openly say that they are no longer a part of the 14-party alliance. Rather they will be holding programmes separately on ‘populist’ issues. At the same time, they will advance talks regarding a coalition.
There was an 11-party alliance of left leaning parties led by the Workers Party before the formation of the 14-Alliance led by the Awami League. The Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (BSD), Gonotontri Party and nine other like-minded parties were in this alliance. They all joined the 14-Party Alliance. Apart from that, the National Awami Party (NAP) and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jashod) also joined the alliance.
According to sources, the Workers Party is trying to revive the old 11-Party Alliance. The party also wants Jashod in the process. The two parties have remained united in terms of negotiations with the ruling Awami League in the 14-Party Alliance. These two parties are the most active parties across the country outside the AL in the alliance.
These two parties have been in discussions regarding leading an alliance of left leaning parties without Awami League. These allies also want to enhance communication with the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Oikya National Awami Party (NAP) and Bangladesh Jashod led by Sharif Nurul Ambia.
The relevant persons say the coalition of allies of the 14-Party Alliance except Awami League is a long process. However, from now on, they are to take a strong stance on the streets with programmes regarding pressing issues like price hike and corruption. The allied leaderships feel there is no alternative to this if they want to hold even a minimum importance among the common people.
Speaking regarding this, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon said the future of the 14-Party Alliance is fading away. However, his party will continue to speak in the interest of common people inside parliament and outside.
The city unit and youth front of Jashod has already been holding programmes on a limited scale in protest of price hike. However, they will take to the streets with rallies and processions on a regular basis in protest of corruption, price hike, factionalism and various irregularities inside the government after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The Jashod is calling it the ‘movement for good governance’. The party will also maintain its stand against communalism, militancy and war criminals.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jashod president Hasanul Haq Inu said, “The decision regarding whether or not continuing with the 14-Party Alliance is to be taken by the Awami League. But the alliance does not have any activity at the moment.
The Jashod president said the ‘movement for good governance’ will be their centre of activity. They will also be firm in their anti-communalism stance. The party will be on the streets to achieve these goals as a separate political entity.
Sources in the 14-Party Alliance say the allied parties are in fiasco following the 12th national polls. There are also reports of dissents and crises within the allied parties.
Some of the leaders of the allied parties think that their influence in politics is shrinking. The ruling Awami League is neglecting its allies in the 14-Party Alliance. It has been evident with the attitude of the ruling party over seat sharing for the 7-January elections.
The AL has cited the failure of its allies to create a strong political ground of their own despite getting assistance. There have been wide discussions in the political arena as to what is the future of the 14-Party Alliance and its allies.
Several leaders of the allied parties have said although two months have passed since the 12th general elections, there has been no initiative from the ruling party to hold discussions with its allies in disarray.
Meanwhile, some of the leaders believe that a call from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for an alliance-meeting would close the gap.
The leadership of Jashod and Workers Party came under immense pressure within their parties following the election. The leaders sought an appointment with the prime minister to tackle the situation. However, they couldn’t meet the prime minister which led to resentment among the allies.
Tarikat Federation chairman Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari told Prothom Alo, “There are possibilities of a meeting with the 14-Party Alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu. However, the alliance is not active now. I doubt how much of it could be revived.”
Jashod got three seats, Workers Party two and the Jatiya Party (JP) got one seat in the 12th national polls of the alliance through negotiations with the ruling party. However, only Rashed Khan Menon from Workers Party and central Jashod leader AKM Rezaul Karim won the polls.
The number of seats of the allies in the parliament was never this low since the general elections of 2008. After that, the allies in the 14-Party Alliance also tried to get the nomination for the reserved women seats in the parliament. They could not benefit from there either.
*This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu