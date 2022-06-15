Terrified voter leaves secret ballot room hearing sound of EVM

Presiding officer of Alia madrasa voting centre in ward no. 6, Md Niamur Rahman, said a voter left the secret ballot room in the morning when the voter heard a sound after pressing the electronic voting machine (EVM).
Since ballot casting of that certain voter was incomplete, no new vote was being cast. The voter was convinced later and sent to the secret room to cast vote.
Besides, two voters dropped the EVM to the ground while pressing on the electronic ballot, the presiding officer added.
Elderly women usually took more time to cast ballot at Alia madrasa voting centre and there were 2,788 voters in that centre.
Niamur Rahman said only five voters participated in the mock EVM voting at Alia madrasa from another voting centre. That is why many voters could not understand how to vote, delaying the ballot casting.