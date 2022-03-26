The dreams we fought for in 1971 have all vanished: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the dreams, the aspirations and the goals that were in the heart during the liberation war in 1971, have vanished completely.

"Millions of people sacrificed their lives to liberate the nation. It is our misfortune that democracy has been sent into exile while we are celebrating the golden jubilee of the nation’s independence. The goals, the desires, and the dreams we had in our hearts while fighting in the 1971 liberation war, have disappeared completely."