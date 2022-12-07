Awami League rallies: Police remain silent over permission, condition

The police have so far maintained their strict stance refusing permission to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to hold their divisional mass rally on roads in the capital’s Naya Paltan area considering public sufferings.

However, the ruling Awami League has held two big rallies blocking the roads in the city’s Pragrati Sarani and Sonargaon Janapath in Uttara in the last one month.

Despite immense public sufferings due to the rallies organised by the ruling party on 5 and 20 November, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) remained silent.

The law enforcement agency didn’t even ask the Awami League to hold their rally in an open field instead of using the roads or did not impose any conditions at the time. Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader was the chief guest in both the rallies.