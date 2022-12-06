Govt won’t let BNP’s rally be a success

The ruling Awami League, the administration and the law enforcement agencies will directly take a stance on the streets during the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) divisional rally in Dhaka on 10 December.

Their main goal is not to let BNP show their organisational strength and and also to prevent a massive gathering at the rally. Although this will result in public suffering, the government or the ruling party is not thinking about any alternative.

Sources in the government and Awami League’s policy makers said this, adding that the government and the administration created several obstructions indirectly during the other divisional rallies of BNP.