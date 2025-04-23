BNP to introduce allowance for educated unemployed people: Tarique Rahman
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman said the party is thinking about introducing an allowance for educated unemployed people in the country. The allowance will be provided for one year.
“During this time, the government will try to provide them with employment. The educated unemployed people will also try to provide them with employment."
Tarique Rahman was speaking virtually in a workshop on the BNP's 31-point programme in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Syedpur districts (BNP's organisational districts).
Noting that there was politicisation in government and semi-government jobs during the previous government, the BNP acting chairman said that some political parties including BNP had young leaders and who have passed the age limit due to the movement.
Sohel Parvez, senior vice president of Nilphamari district BNP, asked Tarique Rahman whether universal health insurance will be introduced if the BNP forms the government.
Tarique Rahman replied, “Bangladesh is not a small country in terms of population. It is a big country. The population of Bangladesh is by no means less than 200 million now. Providing healthcare to 200 million people requires a huge budget.”
Citing example of the United Kingdom or various European countries, Tarique Rahman said, “they also have health policies, they provide all kinds of health support to their citizens. We know them as the richest countries in the world. They are also struggling. However, this is also correct, many of our people are self-employed. I cannot say whether it is possible to do this at the moment. However, European countries are making people aware of health in advance. That is, so that fewer people get sick. They are paying attention to this (remedy).”
He also replied to questions about reserved seats for women, demand of 5 per cent seats for minorities and Teesta mega project.
Rangpur city BNP’s convener Shamsuzzaman Samu presided over the workshop and central executive member Abdus Sattar Patowary conducted the meeting.
BNP’s publicity secretary Sultan Salauddin (Tuku), mass education affairs secretary Professor Morshed Hasan Khan, assistant organising secretary Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin and assistant international affairs secretary Rumeen Farhana, among others spoke at the workshop.