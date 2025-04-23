BNP to introduce allowance for educated unemployed people: Tarique Rahman

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman said the party is thinking about introducing an allowance for educated unemployed people in the country. The allowance will be provided for one year.

“During this time, the government will try to provide them with employment. The educated unemployed people will also try to provide them with employment."

Tarique Rahman was speaking virtually in a workshop on the BNP's 31-point programme in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Syedpur districts (BNP's organisational districts).

Noting that there was politicisation in government and semi-government jobs during the previous government, the BNP acting chairman said that some political parties including BNP had young leaders and who have passed the age limit due to the movement.