Khaleda Zia to return home in mid-April: UK BNP
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will return home in mid-April, said UK chapter BNP president MA Malek.
He disclosed the information to the newspersons after an iftar mahfil organised by Noakhali Nationalist Forum UK on Wednesday evening (local time) in London to pray for the recovery of Khaleda Zia.
“Madam’s physicians are also preparing accordingly and are treating her in that way. However, there is also an issue with the flight. If that flight is not available on time, then it may take a day or two. But Madam is ready to go home,” he said.
When asked about Tarique Rahman’s return to the country, he said they could not say for sure yet about the time of the BNP’s acting chairman’s return to Bangladesh.
“He may return home a few days after Madam Khaleda Zia leaves London. I believe that two leaders will definitely not go at the same time,” he said.
London city BNP adviser Abul Hossain Jasim chaired the function to be attended, among others, by UK BNP senior vice-president Abul Kalam Azad, senior joint general secretary Parvez Mallick, Jatiyatabadi Lawyers Forum UK general secretary Barrister Hamidul Haque Afendi Liton and Zia Parishad UK chapter president Professor Saiful Alam Chowdhury as special guests.