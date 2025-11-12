July Charter: Govt considering more than 4 questions in referendum

The interim government is considering including more than four questions in the forthcoming referendum aimed at implementing the constitutional reform proposals contained in the July National Charter.

According to reliable government sources, one question would cover the issues on which most political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, are in agreement. Separate questions would address key proposals where major parties—particularly the BNP—hold differing views, such as the formation of an upper house under a proportional representation (PR) system and the caretaker government mechanism.

In total, four to five questions are likely to be included in the referendum.

Priority is being given to holding the referendum on the same day as the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. The government hopes that if the decision is implemented in this way, the political parties, especially the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, will accept it.