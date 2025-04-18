BNP opposes changes to fundamental principles of constitution, state policy

BNP has strongly objected to the National Consensus Commission’s recommendations for amending the constitution and the fundamental principles of state policy.

The party reiterated its position during a detailed discussion with the commission on Thursday, based on proposals it had earlier submitted in writing.

However, party sources say BNP is open to accepting some of the commission’s reasonable recommendations. It was conveyed in the meeting that these issues would be reviewed at the party’s policymaking level before taking any final decision.

The Consensus Commission is currently holding dialogues with political parties to build consensus on key reform proposals made by five different commissions. As part of this effort, a day-long discussion took place with BNP, though both sides confirmed that talks will resume on Sunday.

Thursday’s meeting covered several proposals from the Constitutional Reform Commission, particularly those related to the republic, state principles, fundamental rights, and the judiciary.