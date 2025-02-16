Now is the time to advance country destroyed by fascist Sheikh Hasina: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said it is now time to take the country ahead as it was destroyed by the authoritarian rule of Sheikh Hasina over the past 15 years.

He made the remarks today, Sunday, during the opening speech at the district BNP conference held at the Narail Government High School ground.

The conference is taking place after 16 years in Narail district. Tarique Rahman addressed the conference virtually.

“The country was destroyed over the last 15 years. Now the time has come to build it. We presented a 31-point proposal before the people of the country almost two and a half years ago. These 31 points are our plan for how we will take the country ahead from the destruction caused by the murderous authoritarian (Sheikh Hasina’s government) that fled the country,” Tarique Rahman said.