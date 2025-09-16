RUCSU panel review
Leftist panel has 1 female candidate, banks on ‘continuous struggle’
A majority of leftist organisations have come under a common platform in Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) elections.
The panel they floated, under the banner of ‘Ganatantrik Shikkharthi Parishad’, consists of top leaders of several left-leaning student organisations. The panel has only one female candidate, and two from ethnic minority communities.
The biggest strength of the panel is seen as its reputation among students for their struggle for the rights of students.
The left-leaning alliance ‘Ganatantrik Chhatra Jote’ has fielded candidates for 16 of the 23 RUCSU posts.
The panel includes leaders and activists from Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, Chhatra Ganamancha, Biplobi Chhatra Moitree, Chhatra Union, Chhatra Jubo Andolon, and Brihottor Parbotto Chattogram Pahari Chhatra Parishad.
Two students without any political affiliation are also on the panel. However, two members have already withdrawn.
Fuad Ratul is the Vice-President (VP) candidate from the panel. He is the convener of the Chhatra Front.
The General Secretary (GS) candidate is Kawsar Ahmed, treasurer of one faction of the Chhatra Union, while the Assistant General Secretary (AGS) candidate is Nasim Sarkar, convener of the Chhatra Ganamancha.
Left leaders say they have consistently been fighting for students’ rights on campus, through which they have become known among students.
They claim to have been, and still be, the “main voice” of students — and this, they argue, is their biggest strength.
Most candidates are alliance leaders
For cultural secretary, the panel’s candidate is Tariq Ashraf, convener of the Biplobi Chhatra Jubo Andolon. The left panel picked Shreyasi Roy of the Chhatra Front for women’s affairs secretary post, Hasan Shahriar Khondoker Alif of Biplobi Chhatra Moitree for information and research secretary post, and Md Sajib Ali, general secretary of the Chhatra Front for assistant information and research secretary post.
In addition, Research Chakma, organising secretary of the Brihottor Parbotto Chhatagram Pahari Chhatra Parishad, is contesting for assistant science and technology secretary, while Shamin Tripura, general secretary of the same organisation, is running for assistant environment and social service secretary.
Muntaṣir Tasin of the Chhatra Front is running for science and technology secretary; Azmain Atik of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front for environment and social service secretary; and Ahmed Imtiaz, office secretary of the Chhatra Union, for executive member.
Two candidates from outside the alliance are also on this panel. Fahim Muntasir is running for assistant media and publications secretary post, and Asad Sadiq is running for executive member post.
Strength in movements for demands
Left-leaning student leaders and activists have always been visible in movements for students’ rights. They have also been active on national issues.
Though fewer in number, they have never lagged behind in movements. During the Awami League government, left leaders spoke out strongly against various misdeeds by the Chhatra League and against repression of students.
Left-leaning organisations have long campaigned on issues such as student housing, food, transportation shortages, fee reduction, and women’s safety.
They were also active in the July movement. The panel’s VP candidate, Fuad Ratul, is a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
Leftist leaders say left-wing politics has been going through a crisis since the 1990s, with growing self-centeredness casting a shadow over progressive politics. Other organisations provide opportunities for personal gain, but not left politics. Yet the fact that left organisations have always been active in defending students’ rights is what they consider their biggest strength in the RUCSU election.
Speaking about this, VP candidate from the left-leaning panel and Chhatra Front convener Fuad Ratul told Prothom Alo, “Because we have led movements for students, we are known faces on campus. In that sense, students have already tested us. In the past, we were the main voice of students on campus. They will value us. This struggle of ours is our biggest strength.”