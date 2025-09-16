Leftist panel has 1 female candidate, banks on ‘continuous struggle’

A majority of leftist organisations have come under a common platform in Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) elections.

The panel they floated, under the banner of ‘Ganatantrik Shikkharthi Parishad’, consists of top leaders of several left-leaning student organisations. The panel has only one female candidate, and two from ethnic minority communities.

The biggest strength of the panel is seen as its reputation among students for their struggle for the rights of students.