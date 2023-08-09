AL delegation holds meeting with Rajya Sabha leader Piyush Goyal

Leader of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday stressed on political stability in Bangladesh for its continued development as visiting Bangladesh Awami League delegation paid a courtesy call on him at his parliament office in Delhi.

Piyush Goyal, an influential BJP leader and commerce minister, said political stability is imperative for the sake of peace, progress and prosperity of Bangladesh.

Lauding Bangladesh's enormous progress in socio-economic sector during the present government regime, the Indian minister expressed the hope that Bangladesh will make further progress through political stability.

During the meeting, they discussed different socio, political and developmental issues alongside with trade and business between the two countries, according to meeting sources.