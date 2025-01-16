Remain cautious so that no rift appears centering July Proclamation: Salahuddin
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has urged the interim government to remain cautious so that any rift does not appear centering the July Proclamation.
The BNP leader also said the question was also asked whether there was any necessary of July Proclamation five months after the July mass uprising.
Salahuddin made the remarks following the all-party conference over the proposed July Proclamation at the Foreign Service Academy today, Thursday.
He said BNP will honor any political document if it becomes historic. But the party has proposed that all stakeholders are consulted before rolling out any such proclamation.
Salahuddin said the biggest challenge right now is to keep intact the anti-fascist unity among the political parties that emerged through the July-August mass uprising.
“As part of that endeavor, we want to come up with an inclusive political statement with all anti-fascist political parties. We must remain vigilant so that any fascist force and allies of fascists cannot sow the seed of division among us,” he added.
Salahuddin did not reply to a question on whether BNP has any objections regarding the draft of the July proclamation.