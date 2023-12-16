GM Quader receives death threat, GD filed

A general diary (GD) has been filed with the Uttara West police station, claiming that a death threat was issued against Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader and his family.

On behalf of GM Quader, his personal assistant Abdul Hannan on Thursday filed this GD. Uttara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Hasan confirmed this matter to Prothom Alo. He said that the process is on to investigate the matter and ensure justice.