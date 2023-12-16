GM Quader receives death threat, GD filed

A general diary (GD) has been filed with the Uttara West police station, claiming that a death threat was issued against Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader and his family.
On behalf of GM Quader, his personal assistant Abdul Hannan on Thursday filed this GD. Uttara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Hasan confirmed this matter to Prothom Alo. He said that the process is on to investigate the matter and ensure justice.
The GD stated that at 4:03am on the night of 13 December an unknown person called GM Quader on his mobile phone and threatened his life. The unidentified caller threatened that GM Quader would be killed unless he dropped out of the election stayed away from his effort to make the election a success.
GM Quader personal assistant Abdul Hannan, speaking to Prothom Alo, said clues had been found as yet to identify the person. He demanded that the caller be nabbed and brought to book.