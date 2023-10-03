Manikganj: Keys, papers seized from buses rented out for BNP rally

The keys and registration papers of fifteen buses have allegedly been seized as the vehicles were rented out to carry the leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to a rally in Dhaka.

According to drivers, workers, and owners, the seizure took place on Monday night and Tuesday morning, following orders by the district transport owners' association leaders aligned with the ruling party.

However, the transport workers denounced the seizure and said they struggle to meet even basic expenses if the bus wheels do not roll. They have nothing to do with politics.