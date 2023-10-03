Manikganj: Keys, papers seized from buses rented out for BNP rally

The keys and registration papers of fifteen buses have allegedly been seized as the vehicles were rented out to carry the leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to a rally in Dhaka.
According to drivers, workers, and owners, the seizure took place on Monday night and Tuesday morning, following orders by the district transport owners' association leaders aligned with the ruling party.
However, the transport workers denounced the seizure and said they struggle to meet even basic expenses if the bus wheels do not roll. They have nothing to do with politics.
Jatiaytabadi Krishak Dal, an associate body of BNP, held a rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Monday, demanding the resignation of the government and the release of the party chief Begum Khaleda Zia.
The BNP’s Manikganj district unit hired around 35 buses, including 15 of Shubhojatra Paribahan, to carry leaders and activists to Dhaka.
During a spot visit at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, some 10 to 12 Shubhojatra Paribahan buses were seen stationed at the Manikganj central bus terminal.
On the condition of anonymity, some drivers and owners alleged that keys and registration papers were forcibly seized from the buses as the vehicles carried BNP men to the rally in Dhaka.
No one had informed me that it is restricted to rent out buses for BNP programmes. We are general owners and our lives run with the bus wheels.
Followers of Jahidul Islam, president of the district bus owners' association and general secretary of the Awami League’s Manikganj municipality unit, took the keys and papers and even threatened consequences had the issue been disclosed.
A bus driver said followers of Jahidul Islam came to the bus terminal around 10 pm on Monday and forcibly took the bus keys. Later, they took the documents in the morning, citing police instructions.
Qayyum Hossain, owner of Shubhojatra Paribahan, expressed his dismay, saying that no one had informed him that it is restricted to rent out buses for BNP programmes.
“We are general owners (with no political affiliation). Our lives run with the bus wheels. We are not involved with any political parties,” he said.
SA Jinnah, general secretary of Manikganj district unit of BNP, protested the incident and said it gives an impression of the medieval era. It is under no circumstance a political practice.
Contacted, Jahidul Islam claimed to be completely unaware of the issue. He also vowed to look into the incident after returning to Manikganj from Dhaka.
Abdur Rauf Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Manikganj Sadar police station, said he has no idea of the issue.