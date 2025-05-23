BNP mounts pressure on government

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has mounted pressure on the government through their continuous sit-in programmes. The party's leaders say they have been able to demonstrate their strength through the continuous presence of party activists and supporters on the street for 9 days from 14 to 22 May, demanding the swearing in of Ishraque Hossain as the city mayor. The interim government has been put under even more pressure with these programmes.

Apart from that, there are no more barriers for Ishraque Hossain to be sworn in as the mayor. Now the party’s ultimate target is to force the government to hold the elections by December this year. For this, the party is to continue holding programmes on the streets after the holy Eid-ul-Azha in June.

Several reliable sources at the top level of BNP told Prothom Alo the party sought time to discuss the overall situation with the chief adviser of the interim government on Tuesday. However, there has been no response as of Thursday afternoon.