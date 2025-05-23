BNP mounts pressure on government
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has mounted pressure on the government through their continuous sit-in programmes. The party's leaders say they have been able to demonstrate their strength through the continuous presence of party activists and supporters on the street for 9 days from 14 to 22 May, demanding the swearing in of Ishraque Hossain as the city mayor. The interim government has been put under even more pressure with these programmes.
Apart from that, there are no more barriers for Ishraque Hossain to be sworn in as the mayor. Now the party’s ultimate target is to force the government to hold the elections by December this year. For this, the party is to continue holding programmes on the streets after the holy Eid-ul-Azha in June.
Several reliable sources at the top level of BNP told Prothom Alo the party sought time to discuss the overall situation with the chief adviser of the interim government on Tuesday. However, there has been no response as of Thursday afternoon.
Later in the afternoon, the BNP held an emergency press conference demanding the resignation of two advisers to the interim government — Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam. The party also demanded the resignation of national security adviser Khalilur Rahman.
The BNP has said that it will be ‘difficult’ for them to keep supporting the interim government if it fails to hold the election by December this year. The party's policymakers are keeping an eye on what steps the government takes in such a context.
Demand to remove three advisers
The BNP has demanded resignation of Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam from the advisory council. The party also has demanded the resignation of national security adviser to the chief adviser and high representative on the Rohingya crisis, Khalilur Rahman.
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain raised the demands in a press conference held at the political office of BNP chairperson in the capital’s Gulshan on Thursday.
He said, “Some recent activities of the interim government have cast doubt over the neutrality of the interim government. The presence of advisers who are widely known to be directly or indirectly involved with a new political party continues to undermine the government's image as non-partisan and neutral. So it is necessary to relieve them of their duties in order to maintain the government's credibility.”
Before that, BNP foreign affairs secretary Ishraque Hossain raised the same demands while addressing the party’s sit-in in the capital’s Kakrail last Wednesday. He also remarked that it would not be possible to hold a free and fair election under the incumbent government.
The BNP said in the press conference that it is prudent to have a limited advisory council to handle routine work instead of a large one.
Regarding the security adviser, the BNP said in its written statement that he had sparked new controversy. So for the sake of the image of the government, he should be relieved from his duties.
‘Difficult’ to support the government
The BNP said it would be ‘difficult’ to keep supporting the interim government if it could not hold elections by December this year. It further said the government should carry the spirit of the July uprising to re-establish constitutional rights, human rights and people’s right to vote. So, the top priority now should be to establish a political government elected by the people of the country as soon as possible.
BNP demanded a specific roadmap for holding a free and fair election to form a new parliament by December this year. This should be the prime agenda of the incumbent government, the party claimed. Otherwise, it would be difficult for the BNP to keep supporting the interim government.
The interim government should have maintained the highest level of neutrality for the sake of anti-fascist unity. However, it appears that implementing the agenda of certain quarters to gain political advantage has become part of the government's plan.
Liability entirely lies with the govt
The BNP further allege that the Election Commission (EC) is being subjected to unfair questions for publishing the gazette regarding Dhaka South City Corporation mayor.
BNP standing committee member, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said at the press conference that they hope the government will soon make arrangement for Ishraq Hossain to be sworn in as the Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation in compliance with the verdict of the election tribunal and the High Court (HC) order.
Criticising the interim government, the BNP said in its written statements, “It has been observed in recent times that the culture of acting under pressure rather than doing what is required of the government in a timely manner in compliance with public expectations has already undermined the government’s credibility and dignity. It is further encouraging people to realise their demand in a similar way. The liability of such an unwarranted and embarrassing situation lies entirely with the government.”
It further said, “As reform is a continuous process, so the election preparations and reform can go simultaneously. The trial of the fallen fascist force and other relevant people and parties will continue.”
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said it would be unfortunate if the issues raised in the press conference remain ignored as before. In that case, the BNP will have to reconsider whether they will continue to support the interim government or not. BNP standing committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed were present in the press conference.
31-hour sit-in
The sit-in programmes in the city’s Kakrail and Matsya Bhaban and adjacent demanding BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in the mayoral post have been called off. The declaration came after more than 31 hours of starting the sit-in.
Followers of Ishraque Hossain started the non-stop sit-in from Wednesday morning, as part of their protest which started 14 May. From that day, the supporters of Ishraque had been holding demonstrations and sit-ins in front of the Nagar Bhaban. On 15 May, they locked up several offices housed in Nagar Bhaban and the main gate which disrupted several services centering the Nagar Bhaban.
At first the protesters demanded the resignation of Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain. Later, they started chanting slogans demanding resignation of the adviser Mahfuj Alam.
As soon as the High Court dismissed the writ seeking a stay order on the Election Commission gazette declaring Ishraque as the mayor yesterday, the protesters brought out processions chanting different slogans supporting Ishraque.
Sit-in called off, demand for resignation of 3 advisers
Ishraque Hossain went to Kakrail intersection around 4:00 pm. There, he called off the sit-in and said, “Following the High Court verdict, the party has decided to call off the sit-in. We will be observing government activity for the next 24-48 hours. Our course of action will be based on their (government) activities.”
“However, I want to make it loud and clear that the issue of me being sworn-in as mayor is completely different from our demand for the resignation of the student representatives from the advisory council. There has been no change in it.”
He also asked for people’s forgiveness due to public sufferings caused by their programme.
"The government pushes us to such an extent by depriving us of our rights that we were compelled to announce such programmes as a last resort," he said, adding that their demonstrations will continue until advisers Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam resign.