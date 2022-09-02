Shaon buried at midnight amid tight security

Jubo Dal activist Shaon Pradhan, who was shot dead during a clash between the police and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men in Narayanganj on Thursday, has been laid for eternal rest in the dead of night amid tight security.

Earlier, the police handed over the body to his family members upon completion of autopsy at Narayanganj General Hospital.

Milon Pradhan, elder brother of Shaon, and Motaher Hossain, his maternal uncle, received the body from the hospital morgue at around 12:00am on Friday. A large number of policemen and detectives took position there to avoid any untoward situation.